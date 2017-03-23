Woman says she was fat-shamed on Dairy Queen Free Cone Day
Woman breaks down in tears as she details moment she was cruelly fat shamed by a group of men while treating herself to an ice cream on Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day After following a mostly paleo diet and giving up sweets, Shauna decided to treat herself to some ice cream Was with her husband in Springfield, Illinois, when a car full of men stopped and the occupants screamed 'Eat that ice cream, you fat b***h' A woman who has lost 120 pounds says she was fat-shamed while enjoying a rare treat on Free Cone Day. Shauna Arocho, 27, recounted the incident in an emotional Facebook video .
