Waiter Receives Job Offer After Helping a Disabled Customer

21 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Joe Thomas received national attention after a photo of him at work at an IHOP in Springfield, Illinois, was posted on the company's Facebook page. Thomas was pictured as he helped a disabled woman eat her meal.

