Vacant Illinois agency jobs could mov...

Vacant Illinois agency jobs could move to Springfield area

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times

Illinois agencies under Gov. Bruce Rauner have been told to decide whether vacant positions can be moved to the Springfield area as part of the process to fill the jobs. The Department of Central Management Services issued a memo Wednesday outlining the procedures needed for agencies to transfer vacant or currently occupied jobs to the state capital in Springfield, The State Journal-Register reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lanphier's new football coach Mar 4 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Feb '17 JMboggs 2
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb '17 WeNeedTrump 34
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb '17 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan '17 Hi Jack 2
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,870,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC