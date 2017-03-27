Vacant Illinois agency jobs could move to Springfield area
Illinois agencies under Gov. Bruce Rauner have been told to decide whether vacant positions can be moved to the Springfield area as part of the process to fill the jobs. The Department of Central Management Services issued a memo Wednesday outlining the procedures needed for agencies to transfer vacant or currently occupied jobs to the state capital in Springfield, The State Journal-Register reported.
