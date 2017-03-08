Tom Kacich: Hulten taking polling-place consolidation to Springfield
There will be no polling-place consolidation in the University of Illinois campus area for the April 4 local election, but Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten said he's hopeful of getting something through the Legislature this spring. After much indecision last month, the Champaign County Board voted to establish individual polling places for nine UI-area precincts in the April 4 local election, rather than to consolidate all campus-area voting at the Illini Union.
