Teen charged as adult in stabbing death makes court appearance
A Springfield teenager will be back in court a week from Thursday, now that he is being tried as an adult for allegedly stabbing and killing his cousin Monday afternoon. Our news partners at WAND-TV report 17-year-old Andre Burton was in court Wednesday for a first appearance on three counts of First-Degree Murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar 4
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Feb '17
|JMboggs
|2
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC