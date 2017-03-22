Teen charged as adult in stabbing dea...

Teen charged as adult in stabbing death makes court appearance

1 hr ago

A Springfield teenager will be back in court a week from Thursday, now that he is being tried as an adult for allegedly stabbing and killing his cousin Monday afternoon. Our news partners at WAND-TV report 17-year-old Andre Burton was in court Wednesday for a first appearance on three counts of First-Degree Murder.

Springfield, IL

