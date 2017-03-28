Taxpayers pay millions in bonuses to ...

Taxpayers pay millions in bonuses to outgoing lottery firm's staff

A Tribune investigation found the Illinois Lottery collected hundreds of millions of dollars from selling tickets to the biggest-prize instant games in which it did not hand out all of the grand prizes in some of the games. Illinois taxpayers have funded about $2 million in "retention" bonuses for employees of a private firm managing the lottery despite the firm performing so poorly Illinois is working to replace it.

