Springfield stabbing leaves 1 injured, police investigating

Saturday

Springfield police tell WAND News that the incident happened at McAlister's Deli, located in the 2900 block of West Iles Avenue, at about 10:40 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the incident, a man entered the business and began arguing with an employee. Both the man and the employee walked outside of the business, and detectives say the man stabbed the employee multiple times.

