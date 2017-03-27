Springfield police search for missing...

Springfield police search for missing person, jet ski found

The Springfield Police Department is searching for a missing person who was last seen riding a jet ski during the early morning hours of March 26. According to the preliminary investigation, detectives say two people set out on separate jet skis on Lake Springfield at about 1:20 a.m. Police say the two individuals separated out on the water, and that one of them returned home. However, that individual contacted officers later in the morning when the other person didn't return home.

