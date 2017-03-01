Springfield officer kills pet dog tha...

Springfield officer kills pet dog that attacked police dog

A Springfield woman whose dog was fatally shot by an officer when it tussled with a police dog says she's angry police haven't apologized for the shooting. She says Harley's death was especially hard on her 9-year-old son.

