SHG hosts Annual Mostaccioli Dinner Fundraiser
Sacred Heart-Griffin High School in Springfield is raising money while feeding hundreds during its annual Mostaccioli Dinner Fundraiser this Sunday. Officials say this is the 58th year the fundraising dinner has been held.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Sat
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb 15
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Feb 15
|JMboggs
|2
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb 11
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC