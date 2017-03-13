Real estate trade association pushes back on bill that would allow rent control

The debate over rent control in Illinois is heating up as the Illinois Association of Realtors, a group which represents some 44,000 real estate professionals across the state, has taken a position against any form of rent control or stabilization measures. Last week, the group sent an email blast and published a blog post urging its members to reach out to their state representatives and ask elected officials to oppose a new measure from State Representative Will Guzzardi which seeks to repeal the state's Rent Control Preemption Act .

