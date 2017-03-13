Real estate trade association pushes ...

Real estate trade association pushes back on bill that would allow rent control

The debate over rent control in Illinois is heating up as the Illinois Association of Realtors, a group which represents some 44,000 real estate professionals across the state, has taken a position against any form of rent control or stabilization measures. Last week, the group sent an email blast and published a blog post urging its members to reach out to their state representatives and ask elected officials to oppose a new measure from State Representative Will Guzzardi which seeks to repeal the state's Rent Control Preemption Act .

