Reaction to the death of rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry

Teddy Kogos, of Vintage Vinyl, changes the marquee at the famed record store on the Delmar Loop in University City, Mo., to mark the death of music legend Chuck Berry on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Berry, rock 'n' roll's founding guitar hero and storyteller who defined the music's joy and rebellion in such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven," died Saturday at his home west of St. Louis.

