Rauner: Madigana s holding up construction jobs

Gov. Bruce Rauner really got wound up Monday, talking about his favorite foil, the Speaker of the Illinois House, Mike Madigan . Discussing the idea of adding privatized toll lanes to Interstate 55 near Chicago, the governor said there's no telling what Illinois could accomplish if it were not for Madigan standing in the way of his ideas House Speaker Mike Madigan holding up his ideas - like a private foundation to fix up the Illinois State Fair Grounds.

