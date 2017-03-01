Rauner Cancels Meeting with Chance the Rapper
Gov. Bruce Rauner's scheduled meeting with Chicago musician Chance the Rapper was postponed Wednesday after deadly tornadoes tore through Illinois Tuesday night. "Due to the Tornado in southern Illinois, @GovRauner canceled our meeting this morning," Chance tweeted .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Feb 24
|Sideline
|1
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb 15
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Feb 15
|JMboggs
|2
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb 11
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC