Rauner barred from immediately imposing contract terms on public union

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner speaks at a news conference Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Springfield, Ill., after Roberta Lynch, the executive director of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, announced that Illinois AFSCME members voted to authorize the union's executive committee to call a walkout if talks with the state don't progress. Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner speaks at a news conference Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Springfield, Ill., after Roberta Lynch, the executive director of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, announced that Illinois AFSCME members voted to authorize the union's executive committee to call a walkout if talks with the state don't progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.