Potheads rejoice: Illinois lawmakers move to legalize recreational weed

Thursday

The mood among marijuana legalization advocates at the Illinois State Capitol was jubilant Wednesday after legislation was filed to legalize weed for recreational use. Bills were introduced in both the state House and Senate today that would make it legal for people 21 and older to purchase, possess, and grow limited amounts of pot.

Read more at Chicago Reader.

