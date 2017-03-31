People are moved by this photo of a w...

People are moved by this photo of a waiter helping a woman with a disability eat

On 25 March, Keshia Dotson was sitting in her local IHOP in Springfield, IL when she witnessed 'a very touching moment' involving one of the waiters. Keshia watched as a man and a disabled women dined together, while the server sat down with them and proceeded to help feed the disabled woman to allow the man to enjoy his food.

