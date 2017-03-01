Nurses Do the Hokey Pokey to Cheer Up Sick 3-Year-Old
You put your whole heart in! Nurses at an Illinois hospital went the extra mile, attending a 3-year-old patient's Hokey Pokey party to cheer her up. A video of nurses going above and beyond -- doing the Hokey Pokey -- with a sick 3-year-old patient has been viewed thousands of times across social media, melting hearts across the nation.
