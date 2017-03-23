NAMI-IL honors Glenview resident for ...

NAMI-IL honors Glenview resident for service

Glenview resident Vi Orr is honored by NAMI Illinois for a lifetime of work on behalf of the mentally ill. Vi Orr of Glenview was honored at the annual conference of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Illinois held at Techny Towers, Northbrook.

