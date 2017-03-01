Morrisonville man accused of indoor pot growing operation
The Christian County Sheriffs Department says 33-year-old Nathan Pinnell was arrested yesterday and faces a Class-two felony charge of Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver Over 500 Grams. Sheriff Bruce Kettlekamp says agents from the Central Illinois Enforcement Group went to an unidentified Morrisonville home and discovered what they believe was 30 cannabis plants growing inside that they then seized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.
