Middletown man jailed for Springfield robberies, assault
A Middletown man is accused of trying to commit two robberies Thursday evening in Springfield - and the location of one of those has been the subject of robbery attempts in the past year. They say he went to the Freedom Oil in the 3900 block of North Dirksen Parkway and tried to get away with cash, but the employee refused.
