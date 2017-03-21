Mendoza accuses Rauner administration of new misspending
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza gave what she called an "exclusive" to a crowd at the City Club of Chicago Monday - something she's accusing the Rauner administration and the previous comptroller - now-Deputy Governor Leslie Munger - of doing. "Over the past two years, the Governor has paid out $112 million from that fund - not for doctors or medical services, but for consulting and management fees in contracts for computer software," says Munger.
