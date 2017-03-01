March 4 Trump in Springfield
A couple of signs across the street from the Capitol provided a counter-message to the March 4 Trump rally at the Lincoln statue. "Impeach Trump" and "Lock Him Up" were outnumbered by "Trump Is My President," "Veterans for Trump," and, from a little girl, "Future Powerful Woman for Trump."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Sat
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb 15
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Feb 15
|JMboggs
|2
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb 11
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC