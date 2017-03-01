March 4 Trump in Springfield

March 4 Trump in Springfield

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WTAX-AM Springfield

A couple of signs across the street from the Capitol provided a counter-message to the March 4 Trump rally at the Lincoln statue. "Impeach Trump" and "Lock Him Up" were outnumbered by "Trump Is My President," "Veterans for Trump," and, from a little girl, "Future Powerful Woman for Trump."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lanphier's new football coach Sat LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb 15 Monty 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Feb 15 JMboggs 2
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb 11 WeNeedTrump 34
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb 3 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan '17 Hi Jack 2
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,566 • Total comments across all topics: 279,342,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC