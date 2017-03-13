Loukinens' on 4th to offer casual upscale eatery experience in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD A new upscale restaurant is set to open in fall of 2017, right across from the Illinois Governor's Mansion and blocks from the Old State Capitol and Lincoln historic sites. Loukinens' on 4th is currently under renovation, to be located in the distinctive arched faade building at 517 South Fourth Street, which has been vacant for more than seven years.

