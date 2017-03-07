Local AAA Chapter Blasts Proposal to Raise Illinois Highway Speed Limits
You might assume that an organization whose purpose is to advocate for the rights of motorists would consistently be on the wrong side of traffic safety issues. That's certainly the case with the Wisconsin-based National Motorists Association , which has aggressively lobbied against automated enforcement, even though traffic cameras have been proven to save lives , and for higher speed limits, even though they've been shown to result in more crashes and fatalities .
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar 4
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb 15
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Feb 15
|JMboggs
|2
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb 11
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
