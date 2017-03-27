Lester: After three years apart, Syri...

Lester: After three years apart, Syrian family in Des Plaines to reunite

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Saffaf's children, from left, Maria, Homam, Eylas and Fares. Maria and her mother have been separated from the others for nearly three years but were recently granted entry to the U.S. After a nearly three-year separation, Des Plaines resident Marwan Saffaf has received word that his wife and 15-year-old daughter picked up their passports and visas Monday and will be traveling to the United States in early April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Wed Will 1
Lanphier's new football coach Mar 4 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Feb '17 JMboggs 2
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb '17 WeNeedTrump 34
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb '17 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan '17 Hi Jack 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,941,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC