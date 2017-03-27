Learn about 'Rockford's Camp Grant an...

Learn about 'Rockford's Camp Grant and World War I' at April 3 Sampler Series

Terry Dyer will talk about Camp Grant, a national army training center, at the next Sampler Series lecture on Monday, April 3. Named for Ulysses S. Grant, the camp operated from 1917 until 1946. By the summer of 1918, it was a military city with a population of 57,000.

