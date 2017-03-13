Lawsuit filed in fatal motorcycle crash

Lawsuit filed in fatal motorcycle crash

The State Journal-Register reports a wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Sangamon County last week against Uber, driver Michael Robinson and the mother of 17-year-old Nathan Gulley of Moweaqua. Robinson, the suit claims was possibly distracted by the Uber app on his phone when his vehicle collided with a motorcycle driven by Gulley at Ninth and South Grand in Springfield last September.

