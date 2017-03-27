Large waste procedures inculde Habitat
The City of Springfield is now working with a new firm who will pick up large items like furniture from your home that the trash won't take. Aldermen recently approved contracting with Habitat for Humanity for the Large Item Pickup Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Wed
|Will
|1
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar 4
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Feb '17
|JMboggs
|2
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC