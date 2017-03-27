Large waste procedures inculde Habitat

Large waste procedures inculde Habitat

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WYMG-FM Springfield

The City of Springfield is now working with a new firm who will pick up large items like furniture from your home that the trash won't take. Aldermen recently approved contracting with Habitat for Humanity for the Large Item Pickup Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Wed Will 1
Lanphier's new football coach Mar 4 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Feb '17 JMboggs 2
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb '17 WeNeedTrump 34
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb '17 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan '17 Hi Jack 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,503 • Total comments across all topics: 279,950,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC