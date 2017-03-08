Land of Lincoln Honor Flight of Springfield holding meeting
The rescheduled annual meeting of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight of Springfield will be conducted Saturday, March 25, commencing at 9:30 a.m. It will be held at the Lakeside Christian Church hall, located at 225 Toronto Road in Springfield, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The January meeting was canceled due to ice storm. This meeting is open to the general public, including veterans, guardian escorts, volunteers and supporters of LLHF.
