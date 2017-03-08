Land of Lincoln Honor Flight of Sprin...

Land of Lincoln Honor Flight of Springfield holding meeting

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Pike Press

The rescheduled annual meeting of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight of Springfield will be conducted Saturday, March 25, commencing at 9:30 a.m. It will be held at the Lakeside Christian Church hall, located at 225 Toronto Road in Springfield, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The January meeting was canceled due to ice storm. This meeting is open to the general public, including veterans, guardian escorts, volunteers and supporters of LLHF.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lanphier's new football coach Mar 4 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb 15 Monty 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Feb 15 JMboggs 2
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb 11 WeNeedTrump 34
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb '17 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan '17 Hi Jack 2
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,090 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC