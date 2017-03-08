Land of Lincoln Honor Flight of Springfield holding meeting

The rescheduled annual meeting of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight of Springfield will be conducted Saturday, March 25, commencing at 9:30 a.m. It will be held at the Lakeside Christian Church hall, located at 225 Toronto Road in Springfield, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The January meeting was canceled due to ice storm. This meeting is open to the general public, including veterans, guardian escorts, volunteers and supporters of LLHF.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike Press.