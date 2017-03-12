Labor experts unsure of future if Ill...

Labor experts unsure of future if Illinois state government workers strike

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Northwest Herald

Roberta Lynch, the executive director of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, speaks at a news conference Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. Lynch announced that Illinois AFSCME members voted to authorize the union's executive committee to call a walkout if talks with the state don't progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lanphier's new football coach Mar 4 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb 15 Monty 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Feb 15 JMboggs 2
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb 11 WeNeedTrump 34
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb '17 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan '17 Hi Jack 2
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,609 • Total comments across all topics: 279,524,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC