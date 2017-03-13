JC Penney to stay open in Springfield

After months of news of chain retailers leaving Springfield due to company-wide financial problems, one chain store confirms it's staying put here. Plano, Texas-based JC Penney announced last month it would be closing up to 140 stores as it returns to profitability after years of declines.

