JC Penney to stay open in Springfield
After months of news of chain retailers leaving Springfield due to company-wide financial problems, one chain store confirms it's staying put here. Plano, Texas-based JC Penney announced last month it would be closing up to 140 stores as it returns to profitability after years of declines.
