Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs seeks to reunite Charleston ...
SPRINGFIELD Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs' staff will be at Eastern Illinois University on Thursday, March 9 to help reunite citizens with unclaimed property through the I-Cash program. Frerichs' staff frequently visits areas throughout the state to encourage individuals to search the I-Cash database for unclaimed property, and to show the public that the program is legitimate and is not a scam.
