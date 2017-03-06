Illinois State Police, American Legion officials prepare for summer youth police program
Springfield, IL Officials with the Illinois State Police and the American Legion announce plans for the 45th Annual American Legion Youth Police Camp . The camp will again be held at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield, Illinois, and will run June 25-30, 2017.
