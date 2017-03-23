Illinois Manufacturers' Association w...

Illinois Manufacturers' Association warns government is closing Illinois one day at a time

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

SPRINGFIELD, IL There's an urgent need that exists in Springfield to improve Illinois' manufacturing climate and to revitalize the middle class. The numbers are striking: Illinois lost 10,900 good, high-paying manufacturing jobs in 2016 and more than 304,000 manufacturing jobs since 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lanphier's new football coach Mar 4 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Feb '17 JMboggs 2
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb '17 WeNeedTrump 34
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb '17 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan '17 Hi Jack 2
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,845 • Total comments across all topics: 279,773,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC