Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs hosts 26th Desert Storm Remembrance Ceremony
The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs hosted a Desert Storm Remembrance ceremony at the Illinois State Capitol Rotunda in Springfield today. The ceremony honored all Desert Storm veterans and paid tribute to the Illinois Heroes who lost their lives.
