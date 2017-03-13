Illinois Board Of Education Approves ...

Illinois Board Of Education Approves Replacement For No Child Left Behind

Students run to go outside at the start of a recess between classes at Little Fort Elementary school in Waukegan on June 7, 2016. Despite objections about its continued reliance on standardized tests to judge schools, the Illinois State Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a new plan for rating and supporting schools to replace the more punitive No Child Left Behind law.

