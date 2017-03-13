Illinois Board Of Education Approves Replacement For No Child Left Behind
Students run to go outside at the start of a recess between classes at Little Fort Elementary school in Waukegan on June 7, 2016. Despite objections about its continued reliance on standardized tests to judge schools, the Illinois State Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a new plan for rating and supporting schools to replace the more punitive No Child Left Behind law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEZ-FM Chicago.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar 4
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb 15
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Feb 15
|JMboggs
|2
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC