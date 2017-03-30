IHOP waiter in viral photo receives n...

IHOP waiter in viral photo receives nursing job offer

An Illinois IHOP waiter who garnered national attention after a photo of him helping a disabled patron eat went viral said he's out there to help anyone he can, and that he's even received an offer to become a nurse. Joe Thomas, who said he regularly waits on the couple featured in the photo, wanted the pair to enjoy their meal together.

