IHOP waiter in viral photo receives nursing job offer
An Illinois IHOP waiter who garnered national attention after a photo of him helping a disabled patron eat went viral said he's out there to help anyone he can, and that he's even received an offer to become a nurse. Joe Thomas, who said he regularly waits on the couple featured in the photo, wanted the pair to enjoy their meal together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Mar 29
|Will
|1
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar 4
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Feb '17
|JMboggs
|2
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC