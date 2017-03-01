IDNR Awards Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grants to Schools
SPRINGFIELD, IL Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Wayne Rosenthal today announced the awarding of more than $98,000 in donated funds from the Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grant Program. More than 8,300 students will visit Illinois state parks, museums and other natural resources sites this year to learn about nature and conservation thanks to grant funding through the 102 field trip grants.
