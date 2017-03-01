Get tips on 'Researching Colonial American Ancestors' Tuesday
The Elgin Genealogical Society will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin. Did your ancestors live in one of the original Thirteen Colonies? Were they here before the Revolutionary War? If so you possibly have Colonial American ancestors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Feb 24
|Sideline
|1
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb 15
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Feb 15
|JMboggs
|2
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb 11
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC