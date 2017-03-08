Gander Mountain files bankruptcy, to ...

Gander Mountain files bankruptcy, to close Springfield store

An outdoor retailer with a presence on Springfield's western end will close as its parent company files bankruptcy and attempts to be sold. Minnesota-based Gander Mountain says its location on Chuckwagon Drive and 31 other locations will be closed as part of a Chapter 11 reorganization filing.

