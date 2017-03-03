Gallup: A quarter of Illinoisans actu...

Gallup: A quarter of Illinoisans actually feel confident in state government

One in four Illinois residents are confident in their state government, the lowest among the 50 states by a significant margin. Rhode Island and Connecticut join Illinois as states with less than 40% government confidence.

