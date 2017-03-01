Four teens arrested for three armed robberies

Springfield police say all four are either 15 or 16 and are accused of robberies to the Citgo gas station on North MacArthur Boulevard , the Dollar General on West Jefferson , and the Spirits West liquor store also on West Jefferson. Those three robberies were just featured Thursday as the Crime of the Week from Sangamon and Menard County Crimestoppers, with authorities saying the descriptions of the suspects in each case were similar.

