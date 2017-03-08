Former Illinois prosecutor not guilty in first wife's death
In this March 6, 2017 file photo, Curtis Lovelace looks over at prosecutors during his first-degree murder trial at the Sangamon County Courthouse in Springfield, Ill. Lovelace, a former Adams County assistant state's attorney, was acquitted in the 2006 death of his first wife, Cory Lovelace in his second murder trial Friday, March, 10, 2016 in Springfield, Ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar 4
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb 15
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Feb 15
|JMboggs
|2
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb 11
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC