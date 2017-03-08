Former Illinois prosecutor not guilty in first wife's death

In this March 6, 2017 file photo, Curtis Lovelace looks over at prosecutors during his first-degree murder trial at the Sangamon County Courthouse in Springfield, Ill. Lovelace, a former Adams County assistant state's attorney, was acquitted in the 2006 death of his first wife, Cory Lovelace in his second murder trial Friday, March, 10, 2016 in Springfield, Ill.

