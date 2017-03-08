Former financial advisor from Champai...

Former financial advisor from Champaign facing charges for defrauding client

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

SPRINGFIELD A former financial advisor at a bank in Kankakee has been indicted after authorities say he lost a client a hundred thousand dollars. A federal grand jury in Springfield indicted 44-year-old Paul Schuerger, of Champaign, on charges of mail fraud and money laundering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lanphier's new football coach Mar 4 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb 15 Monty 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Feb 15 JMboggs 2
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb 11 WeNeedTrump 34
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb '17 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan '17 Hi Jack 2
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 279,432,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC