Crop Insurance Deadline Nears for Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio
SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Feb. 21, 2017 - USDA's Risk Management Agency reminds Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio producers that the final date to apply for insurance coverage on spring barley, burley tobacco, cabbage, corn, cucumbers, dry beans, forage seeding, grain sorghum, green peas, hybrid seed corn, oats, popcorn, potatoes, processing beans, ... (more)
