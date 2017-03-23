Central Illinois Foodbank working to provide healthy food to low income individuals
"It's really hard especially this time of year because in the summer time things are in season, and they are cheaper but in the winter, it becomes harder to find those fresh options," says Elizabeth Shuff a dietitian with Crossing Healthcare. "We just wanted to provide a really easy free way to come get a bunch of produce that you can use for a couple weeks that's not going to go bad right away."
