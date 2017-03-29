Body cam video shows Illinois officer...

Body cam video shows Illinois officer punching man

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Rosario who is on unpaid administrative leave from the department has been charged with two counts of battery and felony official misconduct in the February 27 incident Newly released police body camera footage from Springfield, Illinois, shows an officer punching a 19-year-old man almost a dozen times. He has been a sworn Springfield officer since April 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ICC and the Grain Belt Express 20 hr Will 1
Lanphier's new football coach Mar 4 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Feb '17 JMboggs 2
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb '17 WeNeedTrump 34
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb '17 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan '17 Hi Jack 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,651 • Total comments across all topics: 279,923,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC