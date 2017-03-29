Body cam video shows Illinois officer punching man
Rosario who is on unpaid administrative leave from the department has been charged with two counts of battery and felony official misconduct in the February 27 incident Newly released police body camera footage from Springfield, Illinois, shows an officer punching a 19-year-old man almost a dozen times. He has been a sworn Springfield officer since April 2015.
