Become a part of the New Salem story
Lincoln's New Salem is offering everyone a chance to help bring the Abraham Lincoln story to life by volunteering, whether it's wearing period clothing, staffing the Visitor Center or helping with special events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Daily News.
