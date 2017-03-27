ALPLM is its own agency

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed an executive order making the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum a separate state agency. The Friday order means that the Springfield museum will no longer fall under the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency.

